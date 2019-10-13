Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4) Trading Down 6%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.38 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.02 ($0.98).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.14. The company has a market cap of $47.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

