MKM Partners Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,500,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

