Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.63.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $280,685.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock worth $82,651,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,405,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.