Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Trading Down 13.3%

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) traded down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 114,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 132,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

