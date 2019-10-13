Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

