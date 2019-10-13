Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

