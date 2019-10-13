Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBOT. ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
