MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE MFA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

