Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.85

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.85 and traded as low as $56.61. Metro shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 167,727 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.75.

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro, Inc. will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.