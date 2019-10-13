Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.76% of Mesa Laboratories worth $55,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.34 and a twelve month high of $268.47.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.