Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Shares Up 5.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 58.75 ($0.77), 63,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23,863% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $58.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

In related news, insider Denise Scots-Knight bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £7,965 ($10,407.68). Also, insider Peter Bains bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,068.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,500.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.