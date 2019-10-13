Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

