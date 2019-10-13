Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

