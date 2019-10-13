Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medifast by 3,071.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of MED opened at $97.02 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $95.10 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

