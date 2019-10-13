Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 16,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

