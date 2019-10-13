Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $244,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $457,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 167,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.