Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

MAXR opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

