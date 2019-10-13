Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 (LON:MIG6) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC (LON:MIG6) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.62), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.52 ($0.66).

The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.12.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 Company Profile (LON:MIG6)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.