Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.95.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

