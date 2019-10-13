MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

MarineMax stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $413.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $143,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

