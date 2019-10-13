Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 20,765 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

