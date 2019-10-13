Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JEF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

