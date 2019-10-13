Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 95,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

