Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 105,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,500,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,519,000 after buying an additional 228,402 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.2224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

