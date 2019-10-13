Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 31,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,466.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

