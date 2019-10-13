Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AIV stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

