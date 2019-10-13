Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 30th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

MANU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

