Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

