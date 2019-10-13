Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,077 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AMN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

