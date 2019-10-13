Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,084,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,865,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.21 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.