Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 221,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First American Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

