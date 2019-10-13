Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,790,000 after acquiring an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,548,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

