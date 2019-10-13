Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Interface worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interface by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. Interface’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

