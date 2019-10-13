Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Herman Miller by 124.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 26.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,917 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Herman Miller by 336.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 326,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $6,743,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 35,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,587,686.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,017 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.