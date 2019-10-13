Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

