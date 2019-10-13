Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $187,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 409.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.