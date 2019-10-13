Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 18.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 78.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,834,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

