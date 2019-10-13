Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carbon Black were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBLK. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 4,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,838,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,358,000 after buying an additional 4,737,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after buying an additional 1,712,210 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after buying an additional 1,033,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 1,031,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,254 shares of company stock worth $5,988,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

CBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Carbon Black stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.96. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.