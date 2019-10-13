Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 51.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 288,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 681,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $232,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FTK opened at $2.09 on Friday. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

