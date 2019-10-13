Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

