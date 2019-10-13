Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $284,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,790 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $4,009,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 355,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,487,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,038 shares of company stock valued at $65,540,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:WK opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

