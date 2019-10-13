Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

RES opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 314.21 and a beta of 1.09. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

