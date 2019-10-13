M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $866,352.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,404.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. Insiders sold 123,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,869 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 18.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 124.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

