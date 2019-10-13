LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

