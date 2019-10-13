LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of LSI Industries worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

LYTS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of 168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. LSI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

