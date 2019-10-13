LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 212.2% in September

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the August 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

