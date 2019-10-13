LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 212.2% in September

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the August 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYTS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
