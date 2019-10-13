Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.52, 419,002 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 195,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lovesac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

