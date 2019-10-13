Lookers (LON:LOOK) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOOK. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.12. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas Raban bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Tony Bramall bought 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,405.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,630,000 shares of company stock worth $128,170,000.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

