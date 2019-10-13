Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMNR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

LMNR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 36,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

