Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
LMNR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
LMNR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 36,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.01.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
