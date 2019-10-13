Leadcoin (LDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $86,771.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00212265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.01052148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087728 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

